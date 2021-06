Joel Embiid missed a significant amount of time in the regular season due to an injury to his left knee. This is exactly why it was a worrisome sight to see Embiid clutching that same knee after securing a rebound in Game 3 of the Sixers’ second-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Game […] The post VIDEO: Sixers star Joel Embiid’s injury scare gets disgusting reaction from Hawks fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.