Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Raises for teachers may be on the way if the state approves it

By Shakailah Heard sheard@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBfvI_0aCcUoiN00

Teachers in the Aiken County Public School District could potentially receive a raise next school year if it is approved by the state.

The Aiken County Board of Education approved the second reading of the budget that included a $1,000 raise for teachers during its meeting Tuesday evening.

“Typically after the second reading of the budget, it gets approved and we’ll almost go and immediately post the salary schedule; we don’t want to do that this time because there is so much uncertainty…,” said Chief Officer of Finance Tray Traxler.

As of today, the S.C. legislature has not yet finalized the state budget. The numbers reflected in the budget currently are from the Senate and is still a draft.

“Well I’ll reach out to some of our friends in the House and ask them to get on it,” Jason Crane said.

There is also a 5% increase for bus driver salaries according to the Senate’s version of the budget.

Although the school board approved the second reading of its budget, numbers can still change.

“We don’t want to give any false indication that this is where things will be for next year,” Traxler said.

Aiken County schools will also have a health insurance increase from 0.8% to 2.6%.

The total budget for the Aiken County Public School District is $398,788,366, according to the second reading by Traxler.

The state will approve the budget around mid to late June, said Traxler.

Other business

• The Head Start/Early Head start program has been allocated $459,456 in American Rescue Plan grant funds.

• South Carolina Department of Education currently has three formative assessments included on its Adoption List of Formative Assessment and will be adding a comprehensive two-stage approval process.

• There are currently 21 community eligibility provisions schools in the district, allowing students eligible at those schools to eat breakfast and lunch for free. The school board approved adding Aiken Intermediate and Jackson Middle to the list for 2021-2022.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
1K+
Followers
207
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Education
Aiken County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate#House#American Rescue Plan#Department Of Education#Aiken Intermediate#Jackson Middle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fed up with Congress, Democratic activists worried about state voter restrictions take matters into their own hands

(CNN) — The Republican brick wall blocking election overhaul legislation in the Senate is forcing Democratic activists to get creative. They're striking out on their own in key states, attempting to arm their voters with tools to circumvent scores of new state bills moving through GOP-controlled legislatures that will make it harder for many of their voters to vote.