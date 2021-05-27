Raises for teachers may be on the way if the state approves it

Teachers in the Aiken County Public School District could potentially receive a raise next school year if it is approved by the state.

The Aiken County Board of Education approved the second reading of the budget that included a $1,000 raise for teachers during its meeting Tuesday evening.

“Typically after the second reading of the budget, it gets approved and we’ll almost go and immediately post the salary schedule; we don’t want to do that this time because there is so much uncertainty…,” said Chief Officer of Finance Tray Traxler.

As of today, the S.C. legislature has not yet finalized the state budget. The numbers reflected in the budget currently are from the Senate and is still a draft.

“Well I’ll reach out to some of our friends in the House and ask them to get on it,” Jason Crane said.

There is also a 5% increase for bus driver salaries according to the Senate’s version of the budget.

Although the school board approved the second reading of its budget, numbers can still change.

“We don’t want to give any false indication that this is where things will be for next year,” Traxler said.

Aiken County schools will also have a health insurance increase from 0.8% to 2.6%.

The total budget for the Aiken County Public School District is $398,788,366, according to the second reading by Traxler.

The state will approve the budget around mid to late June, said Traxler.

Other business

• The Head Start/Early Head start program has been allocated $459,456 in American Rescue Plan grant funds.

• South Carolina Department of Education currently has three formative assessments included on its Adoption List of Formative Assessment and will be adding a comprehensive two-stage approval process.

• There are currently 21 community eligibility provisions schools in the district, allowing students eligible at those schools to eat breakfast and lunch for free. The school board approved adding Aiken Intermediate and Jackson Middle to the list for 2021-2022.