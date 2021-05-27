Cancel
Rangers Mount Huge Comeback, But Fall Short in Loss to Angels

By Chris Halicke
The Texas Rangers refuse to give up. With 13 comeback victories on the season, they've proven that time and time again.

But they can't come back all the time.

The Rangers fought hard to climb out of a 9-1 hole, but fell short in a 9-8 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels.

"I think we've shown we're never going to quit," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

The Angels immediately jumped on Rangers starter Dane Dunning. They scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by Taylor Ward.

Adolis García answered in the fourth inning with his 16th home run of the season, moving him into a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the Major League lead in home runs.

García's 16th homer tied Pete Incaviglia's mark in 1986 for the most ever by a Texas rookie before the All-Star break. His 11 home runs in May are the most by any rookie in a calendar month in Rangers history, and are the second-most ever by any Texas batter during the month, trailing only Josh Hamilton (12 home runs in May 2012).

The Angels pulled away with four more runs in the fifth inning, putting the game seemingly out of reach. But Nate Lowe sparked the comeback attempt with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. The Rangers batted around in the eighth inning, putting up five runs to pull within one.

"We don't quit. This team doesn't quit," said Lowe. "One through nine, regardless of what the numbers look like as a whole, what the stats are or anything like that, everybody steps up there and wants to go one-for-their-next-one."

It just wasn't quite enough on this day.

The Rangers (22-29) are now winless in their last eight road games. However, they have seven games left on their current road trip and head to Seattle next for a four-game series against the Mariners (23-27).

