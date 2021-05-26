Mickelson-Brady to face DeChambeau-Rodgers in The Match

Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 43, and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, 50, both garnered two individual nominations for the 2021 ESPYS. Who could have predicted that a year ago? Other athletes who landed two nominations include Simone Biles, Breanna Stewart, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Nunes, DeVonta Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Nikola Jokic and Connor McDavid. Brady's Buccaneers, Stewart's Seattle Storm and Smith's Crimson Tide also are among seven contenders for Best Team. Other awards include Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Game, Best Record-breaking Performance and more. And check out our 16-contender fields for Best Play and Best WWE Moment. Cast your votes below starting today and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.