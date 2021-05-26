Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Mickelson-Brady to face DeChambeau-Rodgers in The Match

By Field Level Media
Union Leader
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson won the PGA Tournament over the weekend, but he said Wednesday he still has “some unfinished business.”. That’s winning The Match with playing partner Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and the two will return July 6 to face Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the latest turn at the event. It will be played at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., and televised by TNT beginning at 5 p.m.

www.unionleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pga Tournament#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Green Bay Packers#Tnt#The Reserve#Pga#The Match
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfESPN

Bettors have sportsbook facing 'seven-figure' liability on long shot Phil Mickelson at U.S. Open golf tournament

Bettors are loving a long-shot lefty to defy the odds again at this week's U.S. Open. More bets have been placed on Phil Mickelson to win this week at Torrey Pines than have been placed on any other golfer at multiple U.S. sportsbooks. At Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, Mickelson has attracted nearly twice as many bets as any other golfer, and by the time Thursday's first round tees off, the bookmaker says it's expecting to have a "seven-figure" liability on the 50-1 long shot.
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

What Phil Mickelson has learned from Tom Brady

TAMPA ― Phil Mickelson became the oldest player to win a major golf tournament when he captured the PGA Championship at age 50. He says he’s learned a lot from watching his golfing buddy, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who became the oldest player to win a Super Bowl at age 43.
NFLCBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady appear to poke fun at the Packers while preparing for celebrity golf match

Aaron Rodgers was nowhere to be found at the Packers' mandatory minicamp last week, but he showed up Tuesday for a conversation with Tom Brady and pro golfers Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, all of whom will compete in the latest edition of "The Match," a celebrity series that returns with a July 6 event in Montana. Not only that, but both Rodgers and Brady appeared to poke fun at the Packers amid the former's reportedly ongoing feud with Green Bay leadership.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady Reacts to Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers Drama

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at battle, and it has become the most talked-about story of the NFL offseason. But what does Tom Brady have to say about what's going on in Green Bay? The seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke to USA Today Sports and said Rodgers needs to do what's best for him. Brady also said he can't tell Rodgers what he should do.
NFLallfans.co

Look: Tom Brady Had A Message For Aaron Rodgers Today

During Capital One’s The Match press conference on Tuesday, Tom Brady couldn’t help but take a subtle jab at Aaron Rodgers. Brady and Rodgers will soon compete against each other, but not on the gridiron. The two will battle it out at Capital One’s The Match. Brady will be paired up with Phil Mickelson while Rodgers will play with Bryson DeChambeau.
CelebritiesESPN

ESPYS 2021 vote: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles land double nominations

Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 43, and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, 50, both garnered two individual nominations for the 2021 ESPYS. Who could have predicted that a year ago? Other athletes who landed two nominations include Simone Biles, Breanna Stewart, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Nunes, DeVonta Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Nikola Jokic and Connor McDavid. Brady's Buccaneers, Stewart's Seattle Storm and Smith's Crimson Tide also are among seven contenders for Best Team. Other awards include Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Game, Best Record-breaking Performance and more. And check out our 16-contender fields for Best Play and Best WWE Moment. Cast your votes below starting today and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
NFLAS.com

Tom Brady adds voice to Rodgers' dispute with Packers

Tom Brady said Aaron Rodgers is going to make the "choices he feels are best for him" as the NFL MVP holds out from the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers – who skipped Green Bay's organised team activities (OTA) – is officially a holdout following his absence as the Packers reported for their mandatory minicamp last week.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Tom Brady Threw Shade at Aaron Rodgers During 'The Match' Promo

Tom Brady isn't letting Aaron Rodgers forget about the NFC Championship Game. During a promotional video call for their upcoming The Match golf doubles event with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, Brady brought up the two quarterback's last matchup, which saw his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' current team (despite what he may want otherwise.)
NFLUSA Today

Tom Brady keeps trolling Aaron Rodgers about that fourth down

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can’t help himself when it comes to trolling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a certain fourth-down decision in the NFC Championship Game. In an interview promoting “The Match,” Brady took another shot at Rodgers and the Packers’ decision to kick a field...