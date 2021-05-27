William Servis Ninemire was born on September 6, 1942. He had a massive stroke and passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage Alaska. “Mr. Bill” as he was known to many people, served in the United States Marine Corps where he was a mess cook among many other things. He was awarded numerous awards including The Vietnam Service Medal, The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, The Purple Heart Medal, Good Conduct Medal and a Rifle Marksmanship Badge.