Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Eric Carle, Author of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' Dies at 91

By Haley Bosselman
Beaumont Enterprise
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author & illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on 23rd at the age of 91,” his team posted to his Twitter account. “Thank you for sharing your talent with generations of young...

www.beaumontenterprise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Books#Advertising Agency#The New York Times#The Eric Carle Team#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
Related
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Children’s Author Patricia Reilly Giff Dies at 86

Patricia Reilly Giff, the beloved children’s author known for books such as Lily’s Crossing and Nory Ryan’s Song, died Tuesday at her Connecticut home, Random House Children’s Books announced in a news release. She was 86. Giff, a New York native, began writing in 1975. She rose to prominence in...
Books & Literaturelittlehamptongazette.co.uk

Brighton author recalls how coma put her at the very edge of life

Zara, aged 50, offers a graphic memoir, recounting the 15 days she spent in a medically-induced coma after becoming critically ill with a deadly bacterial infection in 2013. “It is a dual narrative following my hallucinatory journey, a drug- and sepsis- induced purgatory within the coma and the continuation of family life on the outside told in diary form by my husband Dan. Developed over several years, an early extract of Coma was short-listed for the Myriad First Graphic Novel prize in 2018. A great amount of planning went into the book from mapping events, developing characters, interviewing friends and family named in the diaries to plotting the comic, thumbnailing and final artwork.
Northampton, MAromper.com

Psst! Eric Carle Fans Are Putting His Books In Their Windows To Celebrate His Birthday

Beloved children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle died last month at the age of 91 years old, and his fans have come up with a lovely way to honor his memory. People are celebrating Carle’s birthday on June 25 with a sweet tribute. A way to remind each other of the enduring joy both children and adults continue to get from his books. He will live on in those pages, and we will continue to remember him well.
Animalsarcamax.com

Are caterpillars good to eat?

Father: Have I not told you never to mention such things during meals!. Mother: Why did you say that, Junior? Why did you ask the question?. Johnny: It's because I saw one on daddy's lettuce, but now it's gone.
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Long-Lost Rembrandt Painting Found in Italy: ‘A Work by a Very Great Author’

A lost Rembrandt painting has been found in Italy, in a remarkable discovery that experts are calling major. The Italian news agency ANSA first reported news of the find. The piece, titled The Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1632–33), was discovered in 2016 when a Roman family sent the painting for restoration after it fell off a wall and was slightly damaged. The painting depicts a nativity scene wherein the three magi greet the infant Jesus.
Comicstheawesomer.com

Marvel Hungry

If they want to keep their strength up, superheroes and villains have got to eat. Film editor Ariel Avissar reminds us of the times when the heroes, baddies, sidekicks, and citizens of the MCU took a moment out from the chaos to grab a bite.
Celebrationsoaklandnewsnow.com

Juneteenth Very Spechial Day In America By- Eric Pangilinan

ONN – Juneteenth Very Spechial Day In America By- Eric Pangilinan – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. Juneteenth Very Special Day In America By- Eric Pangilinan. Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

This Before We Die star has a very famous dad

The tense new drama from Channel 4, Before We Die, has been keeping TV fans entertained over the past few weeks thanks to its gripping plot and brilliant cast – but did you know that one star has a famous family connection?. Appearing alongside Lesley Sharpe and others actors is...
AnimalsNorth Country Public Radio

Hungry caterpillars invade the Northeast, munching through the forests

This story originally aired on Vermont Public Radio. You can find the original piece, here. The emergence of the 17-year cicadas has dominated bug news of late, but in the northeastern parts of the U.S. and Canada, another cyclical menace has emerged that has the potential to do more lasting damage.
PetsTODAY.com

Untrained pandemic pups present dilemma for Americans

A few weeks ago, Jeffrey Davis decided his son’s dog is no longer welcome in his home. It’s not that the Utah resident doesn’t love dogs — he does. His yellow Lab, Cosmo, is a loyal running buddy and beloved family pet. But about six months into the pandemic, his...
Worldthekit.ca

Welcome, Baby Lilibet Diana!

She’s here! Meghan and Harry’s second child—and first daughter—is officially Earthside. “She is more than we could ever have imagined,” the couple has said of their new arrival. “And we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived on Friday, which,...
MLBintelligenthq.com

Eric Yaverbaum, CEO of Ericho Communications – Communications and PR Veteran, Bestselling Author of Leadership Secrets of The Worlds Most Successful CEO’s

Eric Yaverbaum, CEO of Ericho Communications, is a communications, media, and public relations expert with over 40 years in the industry, having co-founded Jericho Communications and served as President from 1985 until its successful sale in 2006. Eric has worked with a wide-range of top-of-their-industry clients, including Sony, IKEA, Progressive Insurance, Domino’s, Beachbody, H&M, and fitness guru Jack LaLanne.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Haack's incredible celebration amid ex Ant Anstead's 'romance' with Renee Zellweger

Christina Haack is officially a single woman after finalising her divorce from Ant Anstead, but she had another reason to celebrate recently - and she did it in style. The Flip or Flop star threw the most amazing party and shared photos and videos on Instagram in the wake of reports that her ex-husband has sparked up a romance with Bridget Jones actress, Renee Zellweger.