At a Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly meeting many years ago, Len Laurance began by saying that he had many hats. Then he proceeded to don three different hats as he spoke to the Assembly on different topics each relating to a different interest of his. One was as a member of the Ketchikan Visitors Bureau board, one was a member of the Historic Ketchikan board and finally one was as a member of the Inter-Island Ferry board. For good measure as also weighed in for one of the companies that he was marketing at the time. He put on a fourth hat — with the company logo — for that one.