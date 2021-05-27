Cancel
Briscoe County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Floyd; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER...SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 820 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Olton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Olton, Kress, Cotton Center, Vigo Park, Fieldton, Spade, Claytonville, Mackenzie Reservoir, Aiken, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

