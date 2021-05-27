Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 09:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Briscoe County in the panhandle of Texas Northeastern Castro County in the panhandle of Texas Northern Swisher County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 237 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tulia, Happy, Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.