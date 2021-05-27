Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keith County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keith by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Keith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN PERKINS AND KEITH COUNTIES At 720 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lemoyne to 9 miles north of Grant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Grant, Brule, Madrid, Lemoyne, Keystone, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Eagle Gulch Campground, Nevens, Broganville, Otter Creek Campground, Lake View Campground, Wild Horse Spring and Belmar. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 68 and 108. Highway 92 between mile markers 124 and 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 112 and 142. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Keith County, NE
City
Lemoyne, NE
City
Ogallala, NE
City
Brule, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Madrid, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Grant Brule#Eagle Gulch Campground#Interstate 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...