Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The southern District of Columbia Southwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Southern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 918 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from National Harbor to near Fort Washington to near Fort Belvoir, moving east at 30 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed wind. A wind gust of over 80 mph was measured at Occoquan. IMPACT...Expect considerable damage to trees and power lines. Your life is at significant risk if outdoors. In addition to some trees falling into homes, wind damage is possible to roofs, sheds, open garages, and mobile homes. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Clinton, Fort Washington, La Plata, National Harbor, Upper Marlboro, Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Oxon Hill, Rosaryville, Friendly, Marlton, Temple Hills, Marlow Heights, Dunkirk, Saint Charles, Accokeek, Bryans Road, Brandywine and Forest Heights. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...80MPH