Charles County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGES AND NORTHWESTERN CHARLES COUNTIES At 921 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Belvoir, moving east at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed wind. IMPACT...Expect considerable damage to trees and power lines. Your life is at significant risk if outdoors. In addition to some trees falling into homes, wind damage is possible to roofs, sheds, open garages, and mobile homes. Locations impacted include Waldorf, Clinton, Fort Washington, La Plata, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Saint Charles, Cherry Hill, Mount Vernon, Accokeek, Bryans Road, Mason Neck, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Port Tobacco, Ripley, Rison and Bel Alton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov
