Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Keith; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN PERKINS AND KEITH COUNTIES At 720 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lemoyne to 9 miles north of Grant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Grant, Brule, Madrid, Lemoyne, Keystone, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Eagle Gulch Campground, Nevens, Broganville, Otter Creek Campground, Lake View Campground, Wild Horse Spring and Belmar. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 68 and 108. Highway 92 between mile markers 124 and 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 112 and 142. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH