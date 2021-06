Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been little doubt that the virus emerged somewhere in or around Wuhan, China. There is also a virology research facility there, where scientists have long been studying zoonotic viruses; the team there determined where SARS-CoV-1 originated, for example. Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have long and vehemently denied that they had any experience with SARS-CoV-2 prior to it infecting humans and causing the Wuhan epidemic that led to the global pandemic.