newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Dr. Forch admitted that he had funded bat virus research at the Wuhan Institute, and said NIH had raised $ 600,000 over five years.

By donalddosman
texasnewstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile attending Parliamentary Budget Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed and defended what he called “modest” and “very respectful” funding for the infamous Wuhan Institute of Veterinary Medicine. Did. In his home testimony on Tuesday, he admitted that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had poured US taxpayer money into the Wuhan Virology Institute.

texasnewstoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Institute#Nih#Medical Research#Nih#Institute Of Medicine#Health Research#The Wuhan Institute#Oan News Room#The Ecohealth Alliance#Republican#Labreak#Chinese#Pla#Stronger Dr Forch#Wuhan Scientists#Bat Virus Research#Dr Fauci#Dr Anthony Fauci#Doctors#Dr Serin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
Sciencecronullanews.sydney

Scientists have been seeking to better understand immunity to Covid!

Since the beginning of the Covid, scientists have been seeking to understand immunity to Covid better. How long a person is immune after having Covid, after getting vaccinated, or both. And for booster shots, what could long-lasting immunity mean? It is too early to find out, but experts are getting closer to it.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

: 3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers believed to seek hospital care in November 2019

A previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report says three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology got sick enough to visit the hospital in November 2019, around the time the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in its Wuhan epicenter, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The report "could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the COVID-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory," the Journals says.
ScienceWashington Post

Fact-checking the Paul-Fauci flap over Wuhan lab funding

“Juicing up super viruses is not new. Scientists in the U.S. have long known how to mutate animal viruses to infect humans. For years, Dr. Ralph Baric, a virologist in the U.S., has been collaborating with Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Virology Institute, sharing his discoveries about how to create super viruses. This gain-of-function research has been funded by the NIH. … Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?”
Foreign Policysenate.gov

NEW: Ernst Successful in Banning Taxpayer Funding to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who has been sounding the alarm for over a year about U.S. tax dollars being funneled into China’s state-run Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), successfully banned any additional future U.S. funding from going to China’s state-lab. Ernst’s amendment was adopted, with unanimous support, to the Endless Frontier Act—a bill being considered this week in the Senate that aims to help the U.S. compete with China in research and development.
Medical ScienceOKC VeloCity

OMRF, Harvard receive $4.1 million to study genetic causes of lupus

The National Institutes of Health has awarded the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and Harvard University $4.1 million to investigate the role of genetics in the development of the autoimmune disease lupus. OMRF physician-scientist Patrick Gaffney, M.D., and Harvard researcher Jason Buenrostro, Ph.D., received a five-year grant to study how the...
ScienceBirmingham Star

Monoclonal antibody cocktail unlikely to cause mutations

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Monoclonal antibody cocktail, used for the treatment of COVID-19, is unlikely to lead to further mutation of the virus, said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Senate Approves Amendment Blocking Funds to Wuhan Institute of Virology

The Senate unanimously approved an amendment Tuesday that blocks U.S. funds from going towards the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa introduced the amendment accepted by the Senate as part of a larger bill still under debate to increase U.S. innovation investments, the Associated Press reported. The Senate also approved another amendment by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky to ban U.S. funds going towards "gain of function" research in China.
Healththejacksonpress.org

Fauci Admits NIH Funding of Wuhan Lab, Denies “Gain of Function” Research

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — a division of the National Institute of Health (NIH) — since 1984, told lawmakers on Tuesday that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) received money from the NIH. The statement comes amid rising concerns over the “lab leak” theory of the coronavirus origin.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Wuhan lab is still conducting the same research': Mike Pompeo warns Institute of Virology is continuing to conduct secret military experiments and more deadly viruses could escape

Mike Pompeo, the former CIA director and secretary of state, has said that Wuhan Institute of Virology was conducting secret military research and claims there is 'enormous evidence' that the virus that causes COVID-19 escaped from the lab. Donald Trump's former top aide also warned that the dangerous experimentation is...