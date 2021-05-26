7-Alarms Ordered in Dorchester After 5 Multi-Family Homes Catch Fire
At approximately 11:10 hours this morning, Boston Fire received the initial call for a building fire with people still inside in the area of 73 Fayston Street, in Dorchester. Despite the quick response of BFD companies, the fire quickly spread from one multi-family home to what became 5 multi-family homes in the area. Within 30 minutes from the initial call, firefighters reported that the rear porches had collapsed from the blaze.liveboston617.org