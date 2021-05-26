Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

7-Alarms Ordered in Dorchester After 5 Multi-Family Homes Catch Fire

By liveboston617
liveboston617.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 11:10 hours this morning, Boston Fire received the initial call for a building fire with people still inside in the area of 73 Fayston Street, in Dorchester. Despite the quick response of BFD companies, the fire quickly spread from one multi-family home to what became 5 multi-family homes in the area. Within 30 minutes from the initial call, firefighters reported that the rear porches had collapsed from the blaze.

liveboston617.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Boston Firefighters#The Red Cross#Boston Fiu#Boston Fire Dept#Boston Ems#Home#Shelter#Multiple Pets#Hospitals#Investigation#Bfd Companies#Commissioner Dempsey#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Boston, MABoston Globe

Forest fire in Berkshires is ’60 percent’ contained

A fire, which has burned through 800 acres of the Clarksburg State Forest since it broke out in Williamstown on Friday night, is now 60 percent contained, fire officials said Monday. The East Mountain fire broke out in a remote, wooded area of Williamstown that is difficult to reach, said...
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Police identify man fatally stabbed in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Boston’s South End on Friday night. Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. found Gerie Acevedo, 29, of the South End, suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.
Massachusetts Statebpdnews.com

Three BPD Officers Injured While Arresting Robbery Suspect in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston

At about 3:12 PM on Sunday May 16, 2021, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested Marshall Burton, 38, of Boston on multiple charges preexisting arrest warrants after responding to a call for a robbery in progress in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim who stated that the suspect had approached her and taken several pieces of her property before spitting on her and fleeing on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident and refused medical attention on scene.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Brookline, MABoston Globe

Listed: Stunning woodwork befits this one-bed condo in a former Brookline church

A piece of Brookline history is on the market. That piece is a one-bedroom, 1½-bath condominium inside the former St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 90 Park St. The work of architect George A. Clough — who designed several iconic Boston-area buildings, including Suffolk County Courthouse and The English High School — the Romanesque Revival building was dedicated in the late 1800s and for many years served as a touchstone for the Methodist community in Brookline. The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted into housing in the 1980s. Now the property’s vast history shines in Unit 31, a 1,220-square-foot condo listed at $949,000.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

3 police officers injured during arrest of robbery suspect in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three police officers were injured while trying to take a robbery suspect into custody in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Officers responding to a reported robbery in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. found a woman who said that a suspect had approached her and taken several pieces of her property before spitting on her and fleeing on foot, according to Boston police.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Suffolk County, MAwinthroptranscript.com

Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane Reactivated; Truck Crashes Into Gates on Opening Day

MassDOT reactivated the Sumner Tunnel ‘swing lane’ Monday morning and State Police have already confirmed that one vehicle has crashed into the swing lane gates. The swing lane is a traffic calming measure that closes the center lane into the Sumner Tunnel during the weekday rush. Traffic heading into the tunnel from Route 1A and Logan Airport will have to merge into the far left lane between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Boston, MAWCVB

Go inside Boston's Ascend, the biggest marijuana dispensary on East Coast

The East Coast’s largest recreational marijuana dispensary is now open in downtown Boston. A grand opening was held Thursday at Ascend Wellness, located just steps from the TD Garden on Friend Street. Ascend's 16,000-square-foot dispensary covers several floors of the building. Ascend CEO and former Suffolk County Sheriff Andrea Cabral...
Suffolk County, MAuniversalhub.com

DA: Hyde Park man shot would-be marijuana customer in the stomach, then kept firing as the victim and his friends tried to flee

A Hyde Park man was ordered held without bail at his arraignment yesterday on charges he murdered a man who'd come to his Ellis Street house on Dec. 13 to buy some marijuana. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, Storlen Webster of Roxbury and two friends drove up to Emmanuel Maldonado's house around 7:30 p.m.: