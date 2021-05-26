Calls for Fauci to resign or be fired intensify after doctor admits to $600,000 NIH funding for Wuhan lab
Calls for Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign or be fired have intensified over the infectious disease expert's continuously shifting positions. "Dr. Fauci represents everything that President Eisenhower warned us about in his farewell address: the scientific-technical elite steering the country toward their own ends," said Republican Rep. Warren Davidson, who introduced the Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal Act earlier this month.denvergazette.com