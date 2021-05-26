Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Calls for Fauci to resign or be fired intensify after doctor admits to $600,000 NIH funding for Wuhan lab

By Michael Lee, Washington Examiner
denvergazette.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalls for Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign or be fired have intensified over the infectious disease expert's continuously shifting positions. "Dr. Fauci represents everything that President Eisenhower warned us about in his farewell address: the scientific-technical elite steering the country toward their own ends," said Republican Rep. Warren Davidson, who introduced the Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal Act earlier this month.

denvergazette.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Warren Davidson
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Intensify#Nih#Health Research#Funding Research#Republican#Americans#Gop#The Ecohealth Alliance#Fox News#Global Times#Dr Fauci#Dr Anthony Fauci#Wuhan Lab#Doctor#Sen Rand Paul#Sen Paul#U S#Chinese State Media#Intelligence Agencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsWave 3

Sen. Hawley calls for Dr. Fauci to resign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to step-down from his roll as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Fauci is also the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden. Sen. Hawley called for Dr....
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Pompeo slams ‘naive’ Fauci for defending China from COVID origin probe

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is accusing the National Institutes of Health of suppressing intelligence on the origins of the coronavirus, and slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci for running interference for China. The nation’s former top diplomat made the comments to Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday evening, as the...
Public HealthCNN

Anthony Fauci, Republican boogeyman

(CNN) — Choose your reality:. 1) Reality 1: Newly released emails from the early days of the pandemic paint Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as battling, often to the point of utter exhaustion, on the front lines of a virus that even he struggles to grasp the enormity of.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House Republicans demand Fauci testify, release unredacted emails: report

House Republicans have written letters to the Democratic chairmen of two committees to compel Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify and reveal the unredacted versions of his emails that were released this week — and stirred up the controversy surrounding the theory that the coronavirus leaked from a Chinese lab, according to a report Thursday.
POTUSAOL Corp

White House defends Fauci amid attacks over newly released emails

WASHINGTON — The White House is standing by President Biden’s top medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci as he faces the latest in a series of attacks from the right, this time over a trove of recently released emails he sent during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The...
Politicsdailymagazine.news

Fauci Defends U.S. Grants to Wuhan Lab, Warns against Taking Emails out of Context

Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed concerns regarding U.S. funding of projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in an interview on NewsNation Now on Wednesday. The National Institutes of Health funneled $3.4 million to the WIV through the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2019, for the purpose of researching bat coronaviruses. The funding has come under scrutiny amid concerns that the novel coronavirus may have leaked from the WIV.
Public Healthenmnews.com

NIH Director Grilled By Martha MacCallum Over Exchange in Fauci Emails: ‘I Never Rejected’ Lab Leak Theory as ‘Impossible’

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to address the lab leak theory about the origins of the coronavirus. Buzzfeed News recently released thousands of pages of emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci they got through the Freedom of Information Act, which included several emails regarding the theory that covid-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan.