Questions about COVID-19 origin intensify
President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble” investigations into where the novel coronavirus came from and report back within 90 days. Earlier this week, a Wall Street Journal report based on newly revealed U.S. intelligence found three workers at a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan sought hospital treatment for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 back in November of 2019. China has denied the virus leaked from a lab in the city.wng.org