POTUS

Questions about COVID-19 origin intensify

By Kent Covington
wng.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble” investigations into where the novel coronavirus came from and report back within 90 days. Earlier this week, a Wall Street Journal report based on newly revealed U.S. intelligence found three workers at a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan sought hospital treatment for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 back in November of 2019. China has denied the virus leaked from a lab in the city.

wng.org
