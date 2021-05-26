Questions about COVID-19 origin intensify

Biden Calls for 90 Day Review-CCP Coverup Continues. A recently leaked–U.S. Intelligence report found that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China had sought hospital treatment in November 2019 “with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.” This information contradicts the narrative of the Chinese Communist Party, CCP, which has insisted that the virus came from a Bat at a food market in Wuhan, and that any human transmission of the virus was not reported until December 2019.