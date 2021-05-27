The Top Five Plays That Earned BC a Spot in the Final Four

Former Cal All-American Kendall Chase was named to the U.S. Olympic Team on Friday as part of the women's quad that will compete in Tokyo next month. "This is the goal I've had my whole life, even before I started rowing," Chase said. "As a kid playing sports, I wanted to go to the Olympics. It's the pinnacle of athletics and I wanted to be part of it. Just to be able to say now that I am going to the Olympics and that I am an Olympian – the words feel weird coming out of my mouth."