Hundreds of new apartments could be coming to Carolina Beach Road if one of the latest development proposals in New Hanover County comes to fruition. A national developer, Thompson Thrift Development Inc., is planning 15 buildings with about 300 units. As a result, the company is seeking to rezone the property at 6124 Carolina Beach Road from Regional Business (B-2) to Residential Multi-Family Moderate Density (RMF-M). The site plans by McKim & Creed are labeled, "Watermark at Wilmington." Watermark Residential is the multifamily development affiliate of Thompson Thrift Development.