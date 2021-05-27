Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders ‘Jarr’ Penguins 5-3, Jarry Breakdowns, Isles Series Win in 6

By Dan Kingerski
Posted by 
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a different script but the same ending. The Pittsburgh Penguins season is over, again at the hands of head coach Barry Trotz and again by the New York Islands. For the third consecutive time, the Pittsburgh Penguins were ousted in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and for the second time it was to the New York Islanders. In front of a raucous crowd at Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders rocked the Penguins for three unanswered goals in the second period en route to a 5-3 win in game 6 and a 4-2 series win.

pittsburghhockeynow.com
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
521
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Pulock
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
John Marino
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Jeff Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Pittsburgh Penguins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Whiff in Game 4, Bad Mistakes Give Islanders 4-1 Win

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a chance to make the Saturday afternoon Game 4 the last ever hockey game at the Nassau Coliseum, but instead, the old barn rocked, and the New York Islanders rolled. Bad penalties, bad decisions, and a lack of good scoring chances doomed the Penguins, as the Islanders outclassed the Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday at Nassau Coliseum.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Jarry Cites Inexperience, Growing Pains; Vows To Come Back Better

They were the final six words Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry spoke Friday in his season wrap-up interview with reporters. How those words will be received no doubt depends greatly on the perception of who is listening. While many outside the Penguins organization — based on things such as social...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Jarry Falls Flat; Leaky Goals Sink Penguins, Bring up Big Questions

There aren’t many ways to sugarcoat the Pittsburgh Penguins situation. There just aren’t. The Pittsburgh Penguins outplayed the New York Islanders for much of their Round One series. Unlike 2019 when the Penguins flailed and thrashed about in futile attempts, they controlled this series against the New York Islanders, but goalie Tristan Jarry buckled under the bright lights of the NHL playoffs.
NHLYardbarker

Penguins’ Top 5 Questions to Answer This Offseason

This offseason for the Pittsburgh Penguins will either be really quiet or very busy. After their playoff exit thanks to the New York Islanders, the Penguins have many questions heading into next season. Here are the top 5 questions heading into the offseason. Do the Penguins Trade Evgeni Malkin?. This...
NHLPosted by
Audacy

The Penguins don't have many options behind Jarry in net

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Through six games in the opening round of the 2021 NHL Playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins were outplaying the New York Islanders on the ice. But there was a big fatal flaw that caused the downfall of the series, the play of Tristan Jarry. The decision making...
NHLPensBurgh

Could the Penguins protect Casey DeSmith over Tristan Jarry?

We’re still a little ways out from the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft set to take place on July 21st where the league’s 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken, will fill out it’s inaugural roster with a player from each of the 31 other franchises. This year’s expansion draft has already been...
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Polls: Penguins fans have had it with Tristan Jarry

Penguins fans are ready to move on from Tristan Jarry after his playoff struggles. Polling for the Post-Gazette by CivicScience conducted over the past week found that the goalie is widely unpopular following the Penguins’ first-round exit against the New York Islanders. A full 59% of readers said they primarily...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

How Would Penguins Fare Against Remaining Teams?

They are matchups that never happened and never will. The collisions are hypothetical in the most speculative sense. But we must the question because the Pittsburgh Penguins organization is asking itself the same question in their offseason preparations for 2021-22. How would the Penguins fare against the remaining NHL teams?
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Canadiens Sweep Jets; Jarry, Malkin Updates

While Dan is jet hopping today, you’re stuck with me. It’s feeling like 1993 for the Montreal Canadiens and for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Well, it’s feeling like goalie Tristan Jarry is going to get another shot to make next season feel more like 2009, 2016, and 2017. PHN: As for...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Penguins Notes: Goaltending, Jarry, DeSmith, Malkin

The Penguins’ new brain trust threw their support behind goaltender Tristan Jarry after his struggles led to another early exit for the team this postseason. At least publicly, the team claimed that they still believed in the 25-year-old as their starter. In fact, they went so far as to say that adding size and physicality was their only objective this off-season. Behind closed doors, the conversation seems to have gone differently. Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports that multiple sources close to the team confirm that the Penguins aim to add a veteran goaltender on the trade or free agent market this summer. While Kingerski calls the focus an “experienced backup”, in all likelihood that means they are looking for someone with starting experience to play 1B to Jarry’s 1A and take over if he again has issues. Frederik Andersen is a name that has already been linked to the Penguins, while other UFA options include Jonathan Bernier, James Reimer, Antti Raanta, Jaroslav Halak or Devan Dubnyk. Younger names like Linus Ullmark or Chris Driedger could really push Jarry if brought in. Trade options are numerous and the Expansion Draft will likely shake up the market, but Anton Khudobin stands out as an ideal fit for what the Penguins are looking for.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins to seek veteran goaltender despite public support for Tristan Jarry?

The Penguins’ new brain trust threw their support behind goaltender Tristan Jarry after his struggles led to another early exit for the team this postseason. At least publicly, the Pens claimed that they still believed in the 25-year-old as their starter. In fact, they went so far as to say that adding size and physicality was their only objective this offseason. Behind closed doors, the conversation seems to have gone differently.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: What Went Wrong in Game 4 | PHN+

Just call it what it was. Ugly. Not good enough. Undisciplined. The Pittsburgh Penguins managed to break the shutout in the final few minutes but were otherwise drowning in crowd noise and their own desire to even personal scores. New York was rigidly disciplined and beat the Penguins 4-1 at Nassau Coliseum Saturday afternoon.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

(Update) MALKIN IN for Game 3: Penguins Lines, News & Tactical Preview vs. Islanders

The Round One series is tied, 1-1. Each team has scored five goals in the series, and neither has yet held a two-goal lead. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ opening round battle with the New York Islanders has been as close as New York hoped, but not as stingy as New York wants, and the Penguins probably should have won both games at home. The Game 3 puck drop is set for 7 p.m. but beware, the game is also on NBCsn.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Steelers Rookies Take in Penguins Game 5

It is hard for rookies to imagine the atmosphere at Heinz Field before actually playing a game, but Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class is getting a taste of the next closest thing Monday night. Running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, center Kendrick Green and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr....