The Humane Society of Sarasota County (HSSC) announces the first-ever Generosity Unleashed, a month-long campaign combining the excitement of a giving day, the competitive element of a team fundraiser, and the entertainment of a lock-up event. Fundraising “Champions”—animal-loving individuals and teams—are tasked with raising $5,000 each between Thursday, June 17, and 10am on Friday, July 16. If Champions do not raise the funds in time, they will be in the dog house—literally. They will be “locked up” in a dog or cat room at HSSC for an hour, during which time they will call on friends and family to donate and bail them out. Champions who hit their $5,000 goal before the deadline will not be locked up. There will be prizes for the Champions who raise the most, along with bragging rights.