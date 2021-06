In order to make sure that no children in the Fairbury School District goes hungry, Fairbury Public Schools is providing curbside “Summer Lunch Program”. The Program is available to any child ages 1-18, regardless of income. Good nutrition is essential for effective learning every day all year long. Just as learning does not end when school is out, neither does the need for good nutrition. The Summer Food Service Program helps children get the nutrition they need to learn, play and grow throughout the summer months when they are out of school.