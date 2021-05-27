Cancel
Greenville County, SC

Christian Learning Centers of Greenville County receives $40K toward new bus

By Jeannie Putnam
greenvillejournal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Learning Centers of Greenville County announced May 19 it has received $40,209 in donations from supporters across Greenville County to cover the purchase of a new bus for the released-time Bible class ministry. The ministry needs buses to transport Greenville County school students to a Bible class during the...

greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County, SC
Greenville County, SC
Greenville County, SC
South Carolina State
#School Year#School Buses#Clc#Greenville County School#Community#Students#Bible#Visit Clcofgreenville Org#Ministry Leaders#Base#Learning
Greenville County, SCaudacy.com

Greenville County Schools: mask opt-out numbers released

The Greenville County School District Friday reported the latest mask opt-out numbers for students, as well as the number of students who have opted out of in-person classes. With 90 schools reporting, 12,791 students have opted out of the mask requirement. 431 students have opted out of “in-person” instruction. The...
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Op-ed: Where will our wings take us?

In recent days there has been intense community dialogue surrounding the Wings of the City art exhibit in Greenville, South Carolina. This is a good thing. Art is supposed to elicit emotion and stimulate conversations. The beauty of diversity is that each one of us sees the world through the unique lens of our lived experiences and when different perspectives are shared and welcomed, our view of the world is enriched. Public art is so powerful because it widens our lens. By design, it alters the environment as we know it and forces us to rediscover it. It is approachable and feels deeply proximate. It speaks to us in a language that feels familiar, so it is just natural that we experience a dialogue within ourselves.
Greenville County, SCWYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools gives update to mask requirement opt-out

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Schools released the latest mask opt-out numbers Friday, as well as the number of students who have opted out of in-person classes. These are cumulative numbers, meaning Thursday and Friday’s opt-outs are combined, according to the district's Director of Media Tim Waller. With 90...
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

GCS announces opt-out option for masks, new quarantine procedures

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools says that it plans to give parents the option to opt out of its district-wide mask mandate. According to a release from GCS, the decision comes after a review of Governor McMaster's Executive Order calling on DHEC to collaborate with the South Carolina Department of Education to create an opt-out form for mask mandates in schools.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

City no longer requiring masks at outdoor events and venue settings

Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order of May 11 has invalidated the emergency mask ordinance passed by the city of Greenville almost a year ago, according to a statement released by city Communications and Neighborhood Relations Director Beth Brotherton. The city ordinance required masks inside retail establishments and personal services businesses.
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

Meals on Wheels of Greenville Announces Inaugural Golf Tournament

Meals on Wheels of Greenville has announced its inaugural golf tournament, Meals on Cart Wheels, to be held at Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville on Monday, October 4, 2021. Thirty teams of four will enjoy a top-tier golf experience on a pristine course while providing over 6,500 nutritious meals...
Greenville County, SCgreenvillejournal.com

201-year-old Poinsett Bridge needs an engineering study, SCDNR says

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is seeking bids for an engineering assessment of the historic Poinsett Bridge in northern Greenville County as a first step in preserving and protecting the iconic structure. According to Brian Long, cultural preserve manager for the state Department of Natural Resources which owns...
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Giving Matters: The Greenville Homeless Alliance fights for those fighting homelessness

On January 13, Greenville County condemned the Economy Inn on Augusta Road for the second time in three years, citing plumbing, electrical, and heating issues and a lack of smoke detectors. The 80 people who were displaced—aged 3 weeks to 80 years—had immediate needs, especially transportation and a safe place to live. Fortunately, this time local service providers had a motel displacement response plan in place so they could act quickly, even with the added challenge of COVID-19.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

City of Greenville: ‘Wings of the City’ statues will stay where they are

The city of Greenville will not be removing the public art display “Wings of the City,” despite claims of indecency received by the Greenville County Council from community members. The traveling exhibit of nine bronze statues from Mexican artist Jorge Marin was installed in downtown Greenville in April. Featuring partially...
Greenville County, SCPosted by
Audacy

Greenville County Schools responds to McMaster mask announcement

Released by Greenville County Schools. Greenville County Schools is issuing the following statement regarding Executive Order 2021-23: Schools and districts were given no preview of the Governor’s Executive Order 2021-23, issued late Tuesday afternoon, or asked how it might impact operations. The order is 15 pages long and appears to be somewhat contradictory about whether political subdivisions can continue to mandate masks. As a result, our legal counsel has been charged with reviewing the order to determine how its contents might be reconciled with the guidance and requirements of public health officials or the liability legislation that was recently passed by the SC General Assembly. That legislation specifically aligns COVID liability to the levels at which businesses and other entities follow the advice and guidance of public health officials. It is also unclear when today’s order will go into effect since in it, Governor McMaster directed DHEC and the State Department of Education to develop and distribute a standardized form for parents to opt their children out of schools’ mask mandates. To our knowledge, DHEC has not changed its guidance on wearing masks when social distancing cannot be maintained, nor has the SDE rescinded its order that students wear masks on buses and when entering and leaving school building. As a result, districts are faced with conflicting direction from State entities. The press release issued by the Governor’s office quoted him as saying, “We have known for months that our schools are some of the safest places when it comes to COVID-19,” but his quote does not appear to recognize what role masks may have played in ensuring that safe environment.
Greenville County, SCgreenville.k12.sc.us

Masks Optional for Employees

With the May 13 announcement from the CDC that fully-vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or socially-distance in most settings (exclusions include hospitals, nursing homes, buses, public transportation), Greenville County Schools is giving its nearly 10,000 employees the opportunity to opt out of wearing a mask. GCS is providing all employees an opt out form to be completed and returned to their supervisors. Because of the Governor’s Executive Order banning vaccine passports (permission/services tied to proof of vaccination) the employee opt out form does not require proof of vaccination. Instead, employees must declare that they have been vaccinated or they agree to release the School District of Greenville County and its schools, insurers, Board of Trustees, agents, and employees from any and all liability, harm, or damages associated or arising out of not wearing a face covering. They do not have to select which statement is applicable.