Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A Celebration of John Prine’s Life & Music Takes Over Nashville This October

By jwills
973rivercountry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast April, 2020, the world lost John Prine. At the time, the country music community sent out their messages of love…. Miranda Lambert: “thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine.”. Keith Urban: “The angel flys home. Rest in blessed peace John Prine. Love and prayers to all of...

www.973rivercountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
John Prine
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Community#Guitar Lessons#Life Music Takes#Ku#The Cma Theater#Nashville#Music City#Concerts#Love#Lyrical Lessons#Godspeed Kind Man#Angel#Friends#October#Subtle Humor#Gold Photo Courtesy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

BJ Barham Talks ’90s Country, Losing Side Records & New American Aquarium Album

In November of 2020, American Aquarium returned to Asheville, North Carolina’s Echo Mountain Studio (the scene of 2015’s Wolves) to record an album’s worth of ’90s country gems. Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers: Volume One delivers a wave of golden nostalgia while revisiting hits and favorites from country music’s fifth generation of twangy pop stars and traditional revivalists. For American Aquarium frontman and founder BJ Barham, the project may have been a welcome distraction from an ongoing pandemic and fractured political landscape, but it was also an opportunity to showcase his earliest influences. Calling on the spirit of FM heroes Sawyer Brown, Trisha Yearwood, Joe Diffie, Patty Loveless, and Sammy Kershaw (among others), Barham and the boys rip through a set of Saturday night stompers, road trip anthems, and jukebox jammers that encourage you to roll the windows down and sing along as loud as you can! I caught up with BJ to reminisce a bit, offer him a break from packing up orders for SB&CT: V1 (available on CD, vinyl, and even cassette), find out what’s next for American Aquarium, and talk about his plans as head of the newly minted Losing Side Records.
MusicCMT

The Influences of John Prine, Luke Bryan Shine on Jordan Davis’ EP

Embedded from www.youtube.com. John Prine and Luke Bryan may be separated by a few decades as artists. Still, their influence shows as timeless upon the career of Louisiana-born country singer-songwriter Jordan Davis via Almost Maybes, his just-released eight-track EP. The sudden and sad loss of essential country music performer Prine...
Nashville, TNColumbia Daily Herald

Week-long John Prine tribute set for Nashville this fall

Listeners and artists unable to give each other a collective "hug" when John Prine died of COVID-19 last year get an overdue chance to celebrate the late songwriting legend in person this fall. The Prine family announced Tuesday plans for a week-long tribute to the storyteller that includes Nashville concerts...
Celebritiesgratefulweb.com

The Prine Family presents “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine”

The Prine Family proudly presents “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine” with a series of special concerts and events held across various venues in Nashville October 3-10. The weeklong celebration will include tribute concerts at The Ryman Auditorium (October 6 & 7), CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (October 8) and the Basement East (October 9) and will culminate on October 10—what would have been John’s 75th birthday.
Musicmainstreet-nashville.com

Dani Taylor making strides in the Nashville music scene

Dani Taylor released her self-titled EP on April 16. The three-song EP is comprised of “Midnight Cowgirl,” “You Can Thank Me Later” and “Kiss Me if You Can.”. I chatted with the songstress to find out more about how she became a country music singer and songwriter. Born and raised...
Troy, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Sara Evans To Perform At Troy Music Hall This October

The Country concert announcements keep rolling in!. And now one of our favorite local venues is getting into the mix! Troy Music Hall has announced that Sara Evans will be taking the stage on Sunday, October 3rd. It has been a few years since Sara has performed here in the Capital Region. Her last area concert was at the Palace Theatre in Albany back in February of 2018.
MusicPosted by
Radio Texas LIVE!

LISTEN UP! BJ Barham & Kaitlin Butts Duet on John Prine’s ‘In Spite of Ourselves’

Last year we lost a legend when John Prine passed away at the age of 73 from complications of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. He died Monday, April 6, 2020. Earlier this month at Mile 0 Fest in Florida, BJ Barham and Kaitlin Butts regaled concert-goers with a great rendition of Prine's "In Spite of Ourselves." The song was originally released in 1999, a duet with Iris Dement, it was the title track of his 1999 album.
Musicwkml.com

2021 CMT Music Awards Nominations

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the the 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees as they were announced today (5/13), for the most nominations with four nominations each, including “Female Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year,” and two nominations each for “Video of the Year.”. Artists with three...
MusicNo Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Honoring What John Prine and Levon Helm Gave Us, and Celebrating LGBTQ+ Music and History

Levon Helm circa 2000 or 2001, in a photo taken by Amy Helm and posted this week on her Facebook page. The family of the late, great John Prine has announced a weeklong series of concerts and events in his honor this fall. You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine will take place at multiple locations in Nashville Oct. 3-10, wrapping up on what would have been Prine’s 75th birthday. Proceeds from the shows will benefit a new nonprofit called The Hello in There Foundation, created by the Prine family “to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people of all ages are marginalized, discriminated against, or for any reason are otherwise forgotten.” For lineup and ticket info as it becomes available, check out the event’s website.
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in June 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
MusicAmerican Songwriter

You Got Gold: A Week of Tribute Concerts to Celebrate John Prine’s 74th Birthday

After losing beloved songwriting legend John Prine to COVID-19 last April, his family announces You Got Gold: Celebrating The Life & Songs Of John Prine—a week-long series of Prine-centric concerts to pay tribute to his legacy. The celebration commences on October 3 and concludes on October 10, which would have been Prine’s 74th birthday.
MusicSFGate

Dan Auerbach on the Black Keys' New Album, Missing John Prine and His Band's 20th Anniversary

Dan Auerbach was in his Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville producing an album for the soul singer Robert Finley when he had the urge to call his drummer in the Black Keys, Patrick Carney. Guitarist Kenny Brown and bassist Eric Deaton, who played with bluesmen R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, respectively, were together in the same room at Easy Eye and Auerbach couldn’t resist the chance to jam on the vintage blues songs that shaped the Black Keys with the very men who played them. “It was just too much. I had to call Pat and invite him over,” says Auerbach. The unexpected result is Delta Kream, the Black Keys’ 10th studio album. “I wasn’t thinking about making a record… We just wanted to play some of these songs that we loved. That’s what this record is. It took us a day to do it. Most of the thing is first or second takes.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

CMT Music Awards adds Ram Trucks Side Stage performers

Country music’s only fan-voted show airs Wednesday, June 9th at. The 2021 CMT Music Awards continues to add today’s hottest names in music with Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts set to perform as part of the Ram Trucks Side Stage. Country music’s only entirely fan-voted show airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8 pm ET/PT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.
Nashville, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Isbell, Kiah lead Americana music awards

NASHVILLE (AP) — Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year’s Americana Honors and Awards show, which will resume in person after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s awards ceremony. The show will be Sept. 22 in Nashville. Isbell is nominated...
Musicfroggyweb.com

Vote for CMT Video of the Year

The “CMT Music Awards” is one week from today and they’re down to six finalists for Video of the Year. Since the show is all about “fan voting” they’re hoping you’ll cast a ballot, or two. Here are the six V.O.Y. finalists:. • “Hallelujah”, Carrie Underwood with John Legend. •...
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1953, Elvis Presley graduated from L.C. Humes High School in Memphis. Today in 1986, Randy Travis’ “Storms Of Life” album was released. Today in 1992, Hal Ketchum’s Past “The Point Of Rescue” album was certified gold. Today in 1992, Martina McBride began her first major concert tour, opening...