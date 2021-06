ST. LOUIS — Every party has to end. But the ones that help carry a movement and a culture into the next millennium, those parties are destined to go on forever. That's pretty much what JJ's Clubhouse has done in the last 21 years. Billed as "Saint Louis' Original Bear & Leather Bar!" it has been a landmark establishment on 3858 Market St., and Thursday, from 4 to 10 p.m., the memories, tears and drinks will flow for the last time.