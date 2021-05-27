Cancel
Fairfax County, VA

Thunderstorm takes out power for thousands in Fairfax County

By Angela Woolsey
tysonsreporter.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 5,000 people in northern Fairfax County are currently without power, as a thunderstorm pummels the D.C. area. According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, the largest outages are concentrated in the east Reston and Great Falls area and north of Tysons, where 1,075 customers between Lewinsville Road and Georgetown Pike are without power due to the storm, which started pouring rain earlier this evening (Thursday).

www.tysonsreporter.com
