Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Royal Caribbean to begin test cruises in June

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kUFe_0aCcRLHD00
© Getty Images

Royal Caribbean is set to begin test cruises with volunteer passengers in June after authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Royal Caribbean Cruises President and CEO Michael Bayley shared the updated on Facebook Tuesday, adding a photo of the CDC approving the company's request to return to sea.

“After 15 months and so much work by so many during very challenging times. To all our colleagues, loyal guests and supporters all over the world I am proud and pleased to share some bright and wonderful news ! Boom ! Onwards and upwards team !,” Bayley said in his statement.

The simulated voyage will run through June 20-22 with 10 percent of volunteer passengers on the cruise, and the crew must follow the CDC’s guidelines on testing and quarantine requirements.

The CDC also added that passengers who aren't vaccinated should show proof that they’re not at high risk of the virus.

The Hill

The Hill

239K+
Followers
24K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthabc11.com

2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten -- Two passengers sharing the same stateroom on board the first North American cruise since 2020 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. All crew and adult passengers on board the Celebrity Millennium had to show proof that they were fully vaccinated as well as provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to or at the time of boarding.
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Royal Caribbean announces July, August return dates for Florida cruises

On the same day Royal Caribbean’s newest ship arrived in the U.S. for the first time, the cruise line announced its plans to return to sailing from Florida including Port Canaveral, Port Everglades and PortMiami in July or August. “This is it. Vacationers can finally plan to take their precious...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Royal Caribbean delays one of its first post-pandemic cruises after eight crew members test positive for Covid

Royal Caribbean International has been forced to postpone what was meant to be one of the first cruises to depart the US since the coronavirus pandemic began after eight crew members tested positive for Covid-19. The new Odyssey of the Seas was meant to depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 3 July. However, now the trip has been delayed a month to 31 July, Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley announced in a statement published on Facebook on Tuesday. Mr Bayley said the decision had been made “out of an abundance of caution”. He also said that the company would...
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Two test positive for COVID-19 on first Caribbean cruise. Most aboard are vaccinated

Just five days in to the first cruise in the Caribbean in seven months, two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millennium ship tested positive for COVID-19. Like almost all passengers aboard, the cabin-mates were vaccinated and reportedly asymptomatic. Millennium passenger Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, said the captain’s public announcement...
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

Richard Fain: Unvaccinated guests will face hassles

Unvaccinated adults who cruise on a Royal Caribbean International ship will face more restrictions and higher costs than guests who are vaccinated for Covid-19, Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain said Monday. Just three days after Royal Caribbean International reversed its policy mandating vaccines for guests age 12 and older,...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

CDC Lowers Cruise Journey Warning Degree

The USA Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) lowered its journey warning for unvaccinated cruise ship passengers from Degree Four to Degree 3. The CDC’s transfer from “Degree 4: Very excessive stage of COVID-19” to “Degree 3: Excessive stage of COVID-19” recommends vacationers who’ve acquired a full coronavirus vaccination ought to keep away from river and ocean cruises.
Public Healthcruiseindustrynews.com

Here Are Royal Caribbean's New Protocols for July Cruises Aboard the Freedom of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has confirmed its health and safety protocols for the Freedom of the Seas and its July sailings from Miami. The company said it strongly recommends that all guests 16 and older be fully vaccinated and that at check-in, guests will be asked to provide documentation of their vaccination, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
Travelmelodyinter.com

US CDC eases warning for cruises, recommends only fully vaccinated travel

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. WASHINGTON, June 18 ― The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its warnings for cruises by a notch from the highest level that led to a sailing hiatus, and recommended only fully vaccinated people take trips when sailings resume from US ports in a few days.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Royal Caribbean imposes restrictions on unvaccinated passengers: report

Unvaccinated passengers may still be allowed to board Royal Caribbean’s upcoming cruises out of Florida, but they’ll be met with some restrictions. Royal Caribbean reportedly announced Thursday that passengers who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be allowed to participate in all the onboard activities and will have additional mask and testing requirements, the travel website, The Points Guy, reported.
Traveldclfan.com

CDC Lowers COVID-19 Cruising Travel Alert

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially lowered its travel alert level for cruising to a Level 3. Cruising has remained under a Level 4 warning suggesting that it is not safe for anyone to cruise with the COVID-19 pandemic not being under control. In the updated...
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

A Third Caribbean Island Will Only Allow Vaccinated Tourists

A third island in the Caribbean has determined that the best way to keep its residents safe from coronavirus is only to allow tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit. Effective June 9th, Saint-Barthélemy, also called Saint Bart’s, an island of the Lesser Antilles in the eastern...
Public HealthAlaska Journal of Commerce

Royal Caribbean reverses on passenger vaccine requirement

Royal Caribbean International will no longer require any of its cruise passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as it had previously planned to. In a press release June 4 announcing cruises for sale on eight of its ships from U.S. ports this summer, starting with Freedom of the Seas from Port Miami on July 2, the company said it will recommend passengers get the COVID-19 vaccine, but not require it.