Royal Caribbean to begin test cruises in June

© Getty Images

Royal Caribbean is set to begin test cruises with volunteer passengers in June after authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Royal Caribbean Cruises President and CEO Michael Bayley shared the updated on Facebook Tuesday, adding a photo of the CDC approving the company's request to return to sea.

“After 15 months and so much work by so many during very challenging times. To all our colleagues, loyal guests and supporters all over the world I am proud and pleased to share some bright and wonderful news ! Boom ! Onwards and upwards team !,” Bayley said in his statement.

The simulated voyage will run through June 20-22 with 10 percent of volunteer passengers on the cruise, and the crew must follow the CDC’s guidelines on testing and quarantine requirements.

The CDC also added that passengers who aren't vaccinated should show proof that they’re not at high risk of the virus.