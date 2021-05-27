Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

"Donkey Kong Country" Concept Art For Super Nintendo World Surfaces Online

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article"one of Nintendo's worst kept secrets" There have been rumours for ages now about Super Nintendo World receiving a Donkey Kong expansion of sorts. Dataminers previously uncovered evidence of DK stickers within the Universal Studios' Super NIntendo World mobile app, and now, a Donkey Kong fan account on Twitter has shared some concept art of the themed land, apparently "confirming the existence" of the "Donkey Kong Country" section of the park.

www.nintendolife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Nintendo World#Concept Art#The Universal Studios#Nintendo World#Donkey Kong Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo Insider

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power Now Available On Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has announced that DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is out now on Nintendo Switch. Based on the animated series DC Super Hero Girls, you will be able to join the fight as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl as they set out to save Metropolis from some of the most notorious DC Super-Villains.
Lifestylenewslanes.com

Super Nintendo World In Japan Has Officially Reopened

It might seem like yesterday, but back in April, Universal Studios Japan was forced to close its doors due to the pandemic – just a month after opening Super Nintendo World. We’re now in June, and the park has been reopened since then. It has actually been open to the public since the beginning of the month and is now operating at a reduced capacity on weekdays between the hours of 10am and 6pm.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Is Nintendo planning a Donkey Kong crossover reveal at E3?

Nintendo will be showcasing a bunch of their upcoming projects at this year's E3 , and a recent leak suggests that one of the announcements might be Donkey Kong-related. According to the newly-minted Reddit user u/throwawayfornintendo , their source was part of Bandai Namco's marketing team and left the company late last year.
Video GamesSiliconera

Mario Golf Super Rush Website Has My Nintendo Bonuses

Nintendo has opened up the North American website for Mario Golf Super Rush on Switch. The portal has character art, gameplay information, video previews, and even a My Nintendo bonus for eagle-eyed fans. Check out our rundown below, including the exact locations of the hidden golf holes for 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Super Mario Kart Hacker Restores Nintendo’s Official Track Editor

A “hacker guy” known as ‘MrL314’ has successfully restored the track editor used by Nintendo to construct Super Mario Kart. The original discovery stems from last year’s Nintendo leak which contained an early prototype of SMK from 1991. Here, he found references to a track editor in the code – revealing Super Mario Kart’s SFX-DOS functionality.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

New Halo Infinite concept art appears online

Xbox's biggest title of 2021, Halo Infinite, is set to arrive later this year but before that, developer 343 Industries should talk more about the game at the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which is coming this Sunday, June 13, 2021. Those who are excited for Halo Infinite can...
Video Gamesthekingdominsider.com

Check Out the Adorable Yoshi Vehicle at Super Nintendo World!

Universal Studios in Japan has expanded with Super Nintendo World and we’ve heard nothing but good things about it. It officially opened this past March and the opening ceremony for the new park looked like nothing short of an epic Super Nintendo party!. After seeing the pictures and videos of...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Leaked For Nintendo Switch

SEGA looks set to reveal Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, after the game’s box art and accompanying screenshots have leaked online. The unannounced game has quickly become another worst kept secret after it was rated by the Australian Classification Board and Brazil’s Advisory Rating system. Now, freelance journalist Nils Ahrensmeier...
Video GamesKotaku

Donkey Kong 3 On PC Was On Some Shit

Back in 1984, after the game’s success first in arcades and then on the Famicom, Nintendo let Hudson make a Donkey Kong 3 spin-off for the NEC PC-8801, NEC PC-6601, and Sharp X1 personal computers. It was...not the same Donkey Kong experience. For starters, it was a different type of...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Where To Buy Nintendo Switch eShop Credit, Gift Cards And Online Membership

With so many amazing indie games hitting the Nintendo Switch eShop every week, it can get quite costly to purchase all of the games which pique your interest. We know many of our readers, for whatever reason, are not able to connect a credit card to their Switch eShop account - or simply don't want to do so for security reasons.
Video GamesPCWorld

Get a free 128GB SD card with a Nintendo Switch Online Family subscription

It’s common for consoles to require a paid membership for online play, and the Nintendo Switch is no exception. Today, however, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and a Switch-branded SanDisk 128GB microSD card for $35. The Family Membership alone costs $35 so you’re basically getting the SD card for free. This bundle normally costs $70.
Video GamesDestructoid

DC Super Hero Girls just got an unexpected My Nintendo reward

My Nintendo is at it again: another reward is afoot!. While Nintendo typically doles out rewards at random times for first-party products, they do put some effort into pushing games they publish: like Bravely Default II, and now, DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power. The reward is simple, it’s a drawstring bag that shows the main trio on the front (Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Super Woman), and a more generalist set of DC hero logos on the back. 500 Platinum isn’t a whole lot, and this would be a really cute gift for any kid.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Super Robot Wars 30 announced in Nintendo Direct

Super Robot Wars returns with its new 30th game entitled, Super Robot Wars 30. So far, the trailer featured some of the mecha animes that will appear in the game such Gundam Zeta, Combattler V, The King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final, Char’s Counterattack, Shin Getter Robo Armageddon, Mazinger Z Infinity and Code Geass Lelouch of Resurrection. Confirmation of its release is this late 2021 for Nintendo Switch. More info about the game will be announced on their next livestream on July 2021.
Video GamesNintendo Life

'Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania' Box Art And Screenshots Surface Online

As previously revealed by these classification boards, the game is known as "Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania" and will apparently be coming to all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. Over very own Nintendo Life video producer Jon Cartwright has provided his own thoughts - noting how the screenshots match up...
Video Gamescomicon.com

Nintendo Brings Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima To ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Nintendo continues to make Super Smash Bros the place where the biggest game crossovers happen, as they announced Kazuya Mishima for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A glimpse of his fighting style with the character’s inputs was shown in the E3 Nintendo Direct, with promise of a full breakdown of how the character plays to be done on June 28th in a new Sakurai Presents show.