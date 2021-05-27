"Donkey Kong Country" Concept Art For Super Nintendo World Surfaces Online
"one of Nintendo's worst kept secrets" There have been rumours for ages now about Super Nintendo World receiving a Donkey Kong expansion of sorts. Dataminers previously uncovered evidence of DK stickers within the Universal Studios' Super NIntendo World mobile app, and now, a Donkey Kong fan account on Twitter has shared some concept art of the themed land, apparently "confirming the existence" of the "Donkey Kong Country" section of the park.www.nintendolife.com