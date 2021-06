An exhibit on coral reefs and how global climate change threatens them will be the focus of the Aquarium of the Pacific this summer — as it was supposed to be last year. “Coral Reefs: Nature’s Underground Cities” was the last project of former President and CEO Jerry Schubel, who retired in August. The exhibit opened in June 2020, after the Aquarium of the Pacific was allowed to reopen from the first coronavirus pandemic shutdown. But the doors closed again just weeks later, when the summer surge hit. The aquarium couldn’t allow the public inside — though it could welcome them outside — until March 16.