The second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived on Thursday, showcasing the next chapter in the ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the trailer provide a comprehensive look at the origin story of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), but it ended with a stinger that appeared to include some pretty epic ties to the larger franchise. In the tail end of the trailer, Shang-Chi and Katy (Awkwafina) can be seen watching a sort of cage match between a member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts and a massive monster, with Katy motivating Shang-Chi to participate in the fight. As the subtitles of the trailer on YouTube confirm, the monster is none other than Abomination, who was played by Tim Roth in The Incredible Hulk.