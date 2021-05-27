Cancel
Video Games

Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl – Arcade Edition Review

By Ken Barnes
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the sheer number of “retro-inspired” titles that are dropping on a seemingly almost daily basis on current-generation platforms, it takes something a little bit special to stand out from the crowd. A couple of well-known characters standing front and center is a start. A series of locations and callbacks to several movies in which those characters have featured is a further bonus. Fortunately enough, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl – Arcade Edition has both those things going for it. However, with gameplay as frustrating and cheap as some of the more imperfect retro titles from which the product takes its inspiration, those plus points largely count for naught.

Kevin Smith
