Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl – Arcade Edition Review

It’s been more than a decade since the Mass Effect series began on the Xbox 360. An ambitious sci-fi shooter RPG, it sprawled into a major franchise with a trilogy that, for the most part, was beloved by critics and fans alike. Say what you will about the original ending (it sucked) Mass Effect had an enthralling story, wonderful and varied characters, and really let you play the way you wanted to and effect the story in your own way. Whether you were a goody-goody paragon or RENEGADE 4 LIFE, it was your Shepard, and your story. To celebrate the many years of Mass Effect, Bioware and EA have released the Mass Effect Legendary Edition complete with remastered versions of all three games. Yes, there’s only three, Andromeda-wha??? With the new face lift and we working of some gameplay, is this trilogy worth a revisit? Strap on your space suit and let’s find out.