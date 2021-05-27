How Amazon's $8.45 Billion Purchase of MGM Affects You

It seems Amazon is here to one-up the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger from last week with its own deal, coming in at a whopping $8.45 Billion. The merger with MGM, the studio behind the illustrious James Bond franchise, was announced recently in a press release. Mike Hopkins, Amazon’s senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, voiced his excitement about the potential behind such a rich catalog of IPs and franchises. That impressive catalog includes Poltergeist, Pink Panther, Robocop, Rocky, Creed, Thomas Crown Affair, and even shows like Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings. But with some shared rights and complicated parts of the merger process still up in the air, there’s still a lot to discuss around this industry-shifting move by Amazon. But don't worry, we've got you covered!