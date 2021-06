A man with more than 10 misdemeanor indecent exposure charges under his belt now is facing a felony indecent exposure charge. Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, of 2920 Smokey Creek Road in Lenoir, was charged with felony indecent exposure after two female child care workers at Morganton First Church of God off Summer’s Road said a man exposed himself to them on May 5, says a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.