Blinken underscores US role in rebuilding Gaza, talks regional issues with Netanyahu
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday in Jerusalem on the first leg of a regional tour that will include stops in Ramallah, Jordan and Egypt. The two leaders discussed the latest round of fighting between Israel and Hamas, Iran and the ongoing nuclear-deal talks in Vienna, and the recent surge of antisemitic attacks in the United States.www.jewishaz.com