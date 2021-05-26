Cancel
Blinken underscores US role in rebuilding Gaza, talks regional issues with Netanyahu

By JNS.org
jewishaz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday in Jerusalem on the first leg of a regional tour that will include stops in Ramallah, Jordan and Egypt. The two leaders discussed the latest round of fighting between Israel and Hamas, Iran and the ongoing nuclear-deal talks in Vienna, and the recent surge of antisemitic attacks in the United States.

www.jewishaz.com
