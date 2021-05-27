Cancel
Marshfield, WI

No looking back

 23 days ago

MARSHFIELD – A local nonprofit has gone from concept to action, after learning about a program to help local youth. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide nonprofit that started in 2012 in Twin Falls, Idaho," explained Joleen Schade. "It started in a family's garage, where they wanted to do a project at Christmastime and help a family. So, they built a bed and found someone on Facebook that needed a bed, and while they were looking for that person that would need that bed – that child – they had a huge response of people also wanting to help them by donating bedding or helping build more beds. So, it kind of started that way – it started as a Christmas project for a family in Idaho."

