While Public-Private partnerships are to be applauded, the Lease Agreement for a Glamping Development on county-owned land raises questions. The Agreement was approved by the Burke County Board of Commissioners on May 4 for development on 12.5 to 15 acres of prime lakefront property within Fonta Flora County Park on Lake James. The county’s intent is to provide a “novel vacation experience,” and they wish to enter the Agreement for a term of 25 years, which can be extended another 15 years — to 2061. The county would agree to not enter into any potential competing developments throughout this time.