Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

7th Washington resident arrested in Capitol insurrection

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 days ago

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man who federal investigators say was seen on video saying, “Our house,” while inside the U.S. Capitol with his father on Jan. 6 made his first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday.

Jeremy Grace, of Battle Ground, is accused of illegal entering, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the restricted building, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Grace, 37, was arrested in Molalla, Oregon, on Wednesday, according to federal officials.

His father, Jeffrey Grace, 62, was arrested in February and charged with unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds. Although the senior Grace told FBI agents he didn’t think his son had entered the Capitol, a search of the father’s phone turned up video in a “trash” folder that showed both men in the building, according to a federal complaint.

The video appeared to have been taken by Jeremy Grace inside the Capitol Rotunda at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

“Just made it into the Capitol here. Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Jeremy Grace is heard saying on the video, an FBI agent wrote in the complaint. “It gets no better than this ... Freedom.”

His dad adds, “God bless America,” according to the complaint.

During a call with an FBI agent on Jan. 25, Jeremy Grace said he and his dad had traveled to Washington, D.C., to sightsee and attend a rally for then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

Jeremy Grace said he got separated from his dad when “things got crazy” at the rally, and he walked toward the Capitol with a crowd but didn’t go inside, according to the complaint.

The videos recovered from Jeffrey Grace’s phone appear to have been taken on Jeremy’s phone, according to the metadata that the FBI examined, the complaint said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Wednesday allowed Jeremy Grace to remain out of custody pending his next court appearance.

Grace is the seventh resident of Washington state to be charged after thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s win. More than 400 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection.

The senior Grace told agents he entered the U.S. Capitol through an open door on the north side, walked into the Capitol Rotunda, decided to leave when he saw others causing damage to the property and climbed out a broken window.

Neither of the men have entered pleas to the charges. Efforts to find attorneys who represent them were not immediately successful.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

482K+
Followers
254K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battle Ground, WA
Government
City
Battle Ground, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Battle Ground, WA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Capitol Building#Insurrection#7th Washington#Ap#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Voting debate roils Washington but leaves many voters cold

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Brenda Martinez, a 19-year-old community college student, thinks the government should help immigrant students more. Donald Huffman is worried about turning 50 next week with no work available because the federal government is delaying the pipelines he usually helps build. Binod Neupane, who just moved to Texas to research alternative fuels, wants action on climate change.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 1:55 a.m. EDT

Biden promotes milestone of 300M vaccine shots in 150 days. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office. Biden credited scientists, companies, the American people and his whole-of-government effort. The president noted that the widespread vaccination campaign had set the stage for most Americans to have a relatively normal summer as businesses reopen and employers hire. “We’re heading into a very different summer compared to last year,” the president said. “A bright summer. Prayerfully, a summer of joy.” But as Biden marks one milestone, he is in danger of failing to meet another: his target to have 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July Fourth, in a little over two weeks.