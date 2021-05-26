LSU-Alabama won’t feature in CBS primetime this season

CBS Sports normally televises one Southeastern Conference football game in primetime every year and their annual go to matchup has been the early November contest between LSU and Alabama. Both teams are usually contending for the SEC West crown as well as national championships and so it's taken a lot for the network to go elsewhere in its lone nighttime telecast. Two years ago, an early season matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia nabbed the primetime slot and ironically enough it did so in a season when the game featured the eventual national champion Tigers and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow winning in an entertaining 46-40 shootout.