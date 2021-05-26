LSU-Alabama won’t feature in CBS primetime this season
For their second straight trip to Tuscaloosa, the LSU Tigers will not be featured on the annual SEC on CBS prime time football broadcast. The network has set aside Saturday, October 9 as the date for their mid-afternoon/prime time doubleheader this upcoming season. The SEC schedule that day includes defending national champion Alabama at Texas A&M, the likely target for nighttime selection by CBS. Meanwhile, LSU visits Kentucky that same day.crescentcitysports.com