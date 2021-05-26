Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

LSU-Alabama won’t feature in CBS primetime this season

crescentcitysports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor their second straight trip to Tuscaloosa, the LSU Tigers will not be featured on the annual SEC on CBS prime time football broadcast. The network has set aside Saturday, October 9 as the date for their mid-afternoon/prime time doubleheader this upcoming season. The SEC schedule that day includes defending national champion Alabama at Texas A&M, the likely target for nighttime selection by CBS. Meanwhile, LSU visits Kentucky that same day.

crescentcitysports.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec Football#Sec On Cbs#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Bryant Denny Stadium#Lsu Alabama#The Lsu Tigers#Texas A M#Army Air Force#Sec Football#Cbs Night Game#National Champion Alabama#Game Kickoff#Crimson Tide#Football Fans#Partner Espn#Fellow Sec#Notre Dame#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StateLSUSports.net

LSU Closes Regular Season at Texas A&M

LSU Fighting Tigers (32-20, 11-16) at Texas A&M Aggies (28-25, 8-19) • Thursday, May 20 @ 6 p.m. CT (ESPNU) • Friday, May 21 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +) • Saturday, May 22 @ 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +) STADIUM. • Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station,...
College SportsPosted by
KATC News

LSU caps season with road win

Senior right-hander Ma'Khail Hilliard limited Texas A&M to two runs in seven innings Saturday, and LSU smashed three homers in the third inning as the Tigers posted an 8-2 victory over the Aggies at Blue Bell Park.
College Sportslafourchegazette.com

Prominent LSU coach to retire following 2021 season

LSU will have a new baseball coach in the 2022 season. Longtime Tigers coach Paul Mainieri announced today that he is retiring at the completion of the 2021 season – the ending of a long, storied career. Mainieri, 63, has been LSU's coach for 15 seasons. In his tenure, he's...
College SportsAthlonSports.com

LSU Football: 2021 Tigers Season Preview and Prediction

Everyone wants their pre-pandemic life back. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is no different. After a 5–5 season in 2020 marked by a steady stream of opt-outs, injuries and player protests, Orgeron's mission is to recapture the magic of the Tigers' 2019 national championship run. He overhauled his coaching staff,...
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

A&M-Alabama appears to be moving to night game on CBS, instead of annual Bama-LSU game

CBS Sports normally televises one Southeastern Conference football game in primetime every year and their annual go to matchup has been the early November contest between LSU and Alabama. Both teams are usually contending for the SEC West crown as well as national championships and so it's taken a lot for the network to go elsewhere in its lone nighttime telecast. Two years ago, an early season matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia nabbed the primetime slot and ironically enough it did so in a season when the game featured the eventual national champion Tigers and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow winning in an entertaining 46-40 shootout.
College Sportsknightnews.com

UCF football season opener moved to Sept. 2 in primetime

Just one day after it was announced that UCF plans to have 100% of the Bounce House filled during the 2021-22 season, the Knights received some more exciting news. The Gus Malzahn era will open against Boise State will be shown in primetime as the game has officially been moved to Sep. 2 and will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. The contest was originally set to be played on Sep. 4.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports: Mike Jones can help LSU make playoff push

The 2020 college football season was one to forget for the LSU Tigers. A year removed from winning the College Football Playoff, LSU finished just 5-5 last season. In 2021, things are looking up for the Tigers. Quarterback Myles Brennan will return from an abdomen injury that forced him to miss seven games and LSU has a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones.
Arkansas Statesemoball.com

Arkansas top seed in NCAA Tournament after dominant SEC run

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Arkansas was rewarded Monday for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament. The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games.
College Sportstdalabamamag.com

CBS Sports will carry Alabama-Florida as its first SEC matchup for 2021 season

CBS Sports has claimed its first Southeastern Conference matchup featuring Alabama for the coming fall. According to a press release from the network, CBS will carry the Crimson Tide’s meeting with Florida. The contest is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 pm CT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. This will be the first time since 2006 that Alabama has traveled to “The Swamp” to face the Gators. Florida earned a 28-13 win over the Tide as the fifth-ranked in the nation. Alabama defeated the Gators in 1999 with Shaun Alexander. He paced the Tide to a 40-39 overtime victory at Gainesville.
College Sportsraynetoday.com

LSU football to kick off 2021 in primetime

LSU's season-opener against UCLA at the Rose Bowl will be televised on FOX and will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday. The UCLA contest will be the first matchup on the gridiron between the programs, and it will also mark the first contest for the Tigers in the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Ranking college football's top 25 coaches in 2021

Alabama coach Nick Saban fields questions regarding his retirement every year and no matter how many times he says he hasn't considered the next phase just yet, they continue to surface. At what point will the man who keeps winning national championships and kicks tail in recruiting give up the captain's chair for life after football?
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Kareem Walker Still Playing Football, Commits to South Alabama

At one point in time, Kareem Walker was the top-rated running back in the country and an Ohio State commit in the 2016 recruiting class. Now, entering his sixth season of college football, Walker is heading to his fourth school, committing to South Alabama. Walker, the top-ranked running back in...