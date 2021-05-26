11-year-old challenges West Virginia's new law banning transgender girls in prep sports
CHARLESTON — An 11-year-old is challenging the state's new law that bans transgender girls and women from participating in school sports. Becky Pepper-Jackson, 11, through her mother, Heather Jackson, sued the West Virginia Start Board of Education, Harrison County Board of Education, West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, W. Clayton Burch and Dora Stutler in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in Charleston.wvrecord.com