$185,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: 20240302. What an opportunity to make this home! Well maintained ranch with great curb appeal on a nice corner lot. Great floor plan for today's living. All appliances to remain, the stove is brand new...never been used. Two living spaces that each have a fireplace. Livingroom features a brick wood burning fireplace and the den which is open to the dining/kitchen offers a wood stove. Hardwood floors under the carpet per the homeowner. With a fresh coat of paint and a few other touches this could easily be transformed into an adorable home.There is an attached carport at the back which allows covered entrance into the home on those rainy days. It also affords privacy to the brick patio area that could be a quaint outdoor living space. So much potential for someone to make it their own. Don't miss your opportunity! Call today for a private showing.