Hall County, GA

Shelly Echols announces campaign for state Senate, discusses her top issues

Marietta Daily Journal
 23 days ago

May 26—Hall County Commissioner and Gainesville native Shelly Echols announced she is running for State Senate District 49 to succeed Sen. Butch Miller.

