Shelly Echols announces campaign for state Senate, discusses her top issues
May 26—Hall County Commissioner and Gainesville native Shelly Echols announced she is running for State Senate District 49 to succeed Sen. Butch Miller. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.www.mdjonline.com