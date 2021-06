ATLANTA — Juan Carlos Torres-Carranza and Luis Pineda-Soto have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 418.95 kilograms of methamphetamine. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court: On June 1, 2020, Homeland Security Investigations agents began conducting surveillance at a warehouse in McDonough. During the second day, HSI agents saw a semi-tractor trailer arrive at the warehouse. The trailer was then unhooked and the semi-tractor that was pulling the trailer drove off. According to Homeland Security databases, the trailer was taken across the border into the United States from Mexico on May 20, 2020.