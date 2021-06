The official start of summer happens on June 20 but the unofficial summer driving season is already underway and gas prices are on the rise again this week. Over the last week Yakima gas prices are up 0.8 cents per gallon selling for an average of $3.49 a gallon. That's a higher price than drivers were paying just a month ago when gas was 9.0 cents cheaper. And gas is now 97.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports the cheapest station in Yakima is priced at $3.06 a gallon while the most expensive is $3.79 a gallon with a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon.