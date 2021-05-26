Log backyard biodiversity
Help win a regional competition to crown the 2021 champion of biodiversity by logging your outdoor observations on the iNaturalist app from June 5-19. Jackson, Transylvania and Watauga counties will compete during MountainTrue’s annual BioBlitz event. Download the iNaturalist app, and under the “Projects” menu join the 2021 MountainTrue BioBlitz as well as the individual projects listed for Jackson, Transylvania and Watauga counties. Then, start logging observations.smokymountainnews.com