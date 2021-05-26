Log backyard biodiversity

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.