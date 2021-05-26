Stunning New Podcast Investigates 'The Line' Separating Combat From War Crimes

Cancel
This is FRESH AIR. Last month saw the release of a new Apple original podcast series called "The Line," about Eddie Gallagher, the former Navy SEAL who was charged in 2018 with committing war crimes. It's hosted by Dan Taberski and produced by Oscar award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney's production company. Critic Nick Quah says it's a tremendous documentary about moral injury and the American military.

PoliticsWashington Post

Dispatch from the front lines of war and publishing

Peter L.W. Osnos was a reporter and editor at The Washington Post for 18 years before becoming a book publisher, and the title of this memoir is accurate. He did have “An Especially Good View” of many historical events, and so did his parents, Józef and Marta. They were Polish Jews who escaped the Holocaust by fleeing eastward through Romania and on to India, where Peter was born in October 1943. Four months later his parents emigrated to America and eventually settled on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

CIA has blood on their hands

I am an unlicensed private investigator. I have been investigating the CIA for the past 20 years. I have uncovered the fact the CIA was behind the murder of president John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. On the anniversary of Kennedy’s death, a reporter asked former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura in St. Paul, “Who killed president Kennedy?” Jesse looked the reporter in the eye, looked into the TV camera and answered truthfully, “The CIA did.” There’s overwhelming evidence of a government conspiracy and coverup. For a complete detailed account of the tragic murder of Kennedy, read the book “They Killed Our President” by Jesse Ventura.
Public SafetyMic

What constitutes a war crime?

Over the last few weeks, a new round of intense, open violence erupted in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And with it came a deluge of brutal accounts, often accompanied by video footage, of civilian displacement, destruction, and death: Missiles fired into residential buildings; vital infrastructure, like roads and hospitals, gutted; tens of thousands of people sheltering wherever they can, many in a state of increasing precarity.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Biden: New hate crime law will combat 'ugly poison' of racism in America

President Biden on Thursday signed into law legislation intended to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans after months of reports of bias incidents and attacks in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The legislation instructs the Department of Justice to designate a point person to speed reviews of hate crimes...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Books to Read if You Love the SERIAL Podcast

Before the NPR podcast Serial, podcasts were already a thing. And true crime was certainly popular before Sarah Koenig first introduced listeners to her long-form true crime podcast. But no one can deny that after the hit podcast Serial, public interest in podcasts, true crime, and unsolved mysteries in general really took off.
MoviesNewsTimes

Gretchen Carlson Documentary Will Examine Use of NDAs to Silence Whistleblowers

Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News host who sued the network for sexual harassment and won, will be the subject of a new documentary, “In Her Own Words,” which will examine the use of non-disclosure agreements to silence whistleblowers. The film will also chronicle the efforts of Carlson and Julie Roginsky to launch Lift Our Voices, a nonprofit initiative which is trying to eliminate NDAs and mandatory arbitration clauses from the workplace.
New York City, NYMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Fear, hate and reality: How to combat anti-Asian crimes

All New Yorkers have a right to live free from fear of being targeted because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or religion. But right now, many of our Asian American neighbors walk with trepidation, if not terror. The numbers do not lie: Between the start of this year and May 23, there were 86 reported anti-Asian hate crimes, a more than 350% increase from the 19 reported in all of 2020. And that almost surely understates the problem.
Congress & CourtsNY Daily News

Holocaust, guns and the truth

Republican Party leaders finally called out Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a supporter of QAnon and the big lie about the 2020 election — after she compared health measures requiring facemasks, to Jews in the Holocaust forced to wear Stars of David. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the parallel “appalling,” while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called it “absolutely outrageous and reprehensible.” They and other GOP leaders have given no indication, however, that they will sanction Greene.
Washington StateKGO

Seattle man accused of trying to join ISIS, telling FBI he would be an 'executioner'

A Washington state man has been arrested for alleged efforts to join the Islamic State group, federal prosecutors said. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, 20, of Seattle, was taken into custody at the departure gate of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last Friday as he attempted to board a flight to Cairo, federal prosecutors said. After being arrested, Williams agreed to speak with agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and allegedly stated that he intended to become an "executioner" or a "machine-gunner" for ISIS, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle.
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

Hearing set to discuss unconditional release for Hinckley

A court hearing has been set for Aug. 30 regarding whether the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can live without restrictions in the home he shares with his mother and brother in a gated community in Virginia. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman set the late summer...
U.S. Politicscrimereads.com

Jack Ruby Is the Key to the Kennedy Assassination Conspiracy Theories. So Why Have We Forgotten About His Trial?

Delving into any aspect of the November 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy is an ambitious and even perilous endeavor. So much has been said and studied: thousands of pages of scientific evidence, hundreds of witness accounts including some that have evolved over fifty-plus years, numerous government investigations and literally thousands of books. It has long been difficult for so many to believe that Lee Harvey Oswald, who had previously defected to Russia, killed Kennedy acting alone and that less than two days later, Jack Ruby, with his loose ties to the Dallas underworld, also acting alone, so easily killed Oswald. Dozens of conspiracy theories about who “really” assassinated JFK have abounded and become a booming and seemingly limitless business. After all, an angry and broadly anti-government Oswald pulling off the assassination of the century isn’t nearly as intriguing as the Mafia, CIA, FBI, Fidel Castro, the Russians, or even Lyndon Johnson leading the effort.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The Kamala Harris cringe continues

Vice President Kamala Harris had one job: Be the woman of color Joe Biden needed at his side to win the presidency. That job was completed in November, and now, it's clear that Harris doesn't know what to do with herself. A New York Times story on Thursday attempted to...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Chris Matthews addresses controversy during return to MSNBC: 'I did something wrong'

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews returned to his old time slot on Tuesday, appearing on The ReidOut, where he spoke about leaving the network amid controversy. Matthews abruptly retired last March after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced. Matthews was accused of flirting with a female journalist who had appeared on his show multiple times going back to 2016.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

A retired veteran of the US Army has blasted Michael Flynn for suggesting a Myanmar-style coup in the US and said Donald Trump’s former national security adviser is getting “crazier and crazier.”Retired Lt General Mark Hertling, who served for 37 years in the US army, appeared on CNN to say Mr Flynn might have lost control of himself. "I knew him when he was an active soldier. And I think just some of the things he's saying are getting crazier and crazier as the day goes on," said Mr Hertling.“And, unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'I Cannot Imagine A World In Which Anybody In Journalism Thinks That That Was Appropriate': Jake Tapper Slams Chris Cuomo For Allegedly Advising Brother Andrew On Harassment Claims

CNN anchor Jack Tapper isn't holding back how he feels about his fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his recent on-air apology amid his conflicting relationship with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Article continues below advertisement. Last week, a red-faced Chris apologized on Cuomo Prime Time after it...