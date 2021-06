WINONA, Minn. -- If you were a kid in the 1970s, and visited downtown Minneapolis, the IDS Center’s observation deck was a must-see. From the time Minnesota’s tallest skyscraper opened in 1972, to the decision roughly a decade later that the space could be better used for offices, you could take the long elevator ride to look out on 360 degrees of windows, hundreds of feet in the air, with views of the meandering Mississippi River below. They said on a clear day you could see all the way into Wisconsin.