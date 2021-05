The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. It is truly shocking that 87 professors and staff at one of our country’s finest universities — Princeton University — lent their support and signed their names to a Daily Princetonian article that contained so many factual errors. It is equally shocking that Princeton University’s President — and administration — did not distance themselves from such a shoddy article that purported to represent the Princeton University community.