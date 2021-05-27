Cancel
Raiders Counting On Former Husker, Richie Incognito to Help Lead Young Line

 2021-05-27

Offensive lineman Richie Incognito’s upcoming season is all about leadership. With veteran center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson and tackle Trent Brown shipped elsewhere during the offseason, Incognito, who recently signed a one-year contract to return to the Las Vegas Raiders, will be relied upon to mentor and guide younger players. “It’s great to be able to have been here for a couple of years and be established and be a leader for these young guys,” Incognito said. “It’s great because we have some really good experience in the room. It’s my job to keep those guys going, keep ’em hungry, keep ’em humble. And when we get out on Sunday, just play as one and go out there and really get after people.”

