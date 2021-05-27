Brad and Angelina’s Divorce Has Become Incredibly Complex
More than four years after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce, a ruling has been made on one central issue: Earlier this month, a judge awarded Pitt tentative joint custody of the couple’s minor children. The decision comes after a months-long trial involving what one source described to “Page Six” as a “fuck-ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them.”www.thecut.com